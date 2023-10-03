Lorain chaperone armed during field trip explains his side of the story

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A former substitute safety officer for the Lorain City Schools has resigned from the position following the disclosure of his possession of a gun while chaperoning a field trip.

Now, he is sharing his side of the story.

“I made the decision I made; I didn’t know it was wrong or unacceptable or could even be remotely construed as such, and I did it with good intentions,” said Brandon Wysocki.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lorain police discover chaperone armed with several weapons during school field trip

He says he volunteered for the high school field trip, assisting with the roughly 90 kids going on Sept. 22.

“To go out behind the Steel Mill, to go out into an area that is being mitigated and kind of reclaimed,” said Wysocki.

As a last-minute addition to his trip, Wysocki decided to bring his Glock 43, along with a pocket knife and pepper spray.

He says his concern was safety.

“Wildlife nine times out of 10 is going to run from you, if not more, but, you know, is there a chance? There’s a non-zero chance that something happens,” said Wysocki.

He says police were called to the area for another incident, which is when he disclosed to police his gun and conceal and carry permit.

The chaperone says he was trying to keep kids safe from wildlife, but says the school board views the field trip as an extension of the classroom, making the gun a violation of board policy.

“What I was told was this was a clear violation of board policy, but not a violation of the law because of some different wrinkles because I have my conceal and carry permit and things like that,” said Wysocki.

The statement from the district reads as follows:

“On Friday, September 22, during a high school field trip, the Lorain Police Department discovered that a chaperone was carrying concealed weapons.

The volunteer chaperone, an off-duty substitute safety officer, had a loaded gun, an additional magazine, a large knife, and pepper spray. The chaperone did not brandish any of the items or make any threats toward students. The students were under the constant supervision of district employees.

Lorain City Schools took immediate action in accordance with district policies and past practices and continues to work with the Lorain Police Department.”

Wysocki says he resigned from his position and backed out of any future volunteer opportunities.

“To be honest with you, at the time, I didn’t think it was going to be anything,” said Wysocki. “Quite frankly, when I go hiking with my own kids, I probably almost always have a firearm on me, so I treated those kids, like my own kids.”

19 News reached out to the Lorain Police Department for a status on the investigation and if there would be any charges, along with details on the other incident that brought the police to the field trip.

19 News also reached out to the school district for further comment and is awaiting a response from both.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.