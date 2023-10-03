Memorial planned for Ashland County high school senior who died homecoming weekend

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A memorial service is now planned for the Mapleton High School senior who died at homecoming on Friday, Sept. 29.

Breanna McKean, 17, collapsed before the school’s homecoming football game against South Central.

McKean was a senior and on the homecoming court. She also played on the school’s varsity volleyball team.

Officials said she collapsed due to a medical emergency.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Niss Athletic Center at Ashland University.

There will be an an informal fellowship from 10 a.m. to noon and then the service, according to a Facebook post from Mapleton Local Schools.

McKean’s family is asking those who plan on attending to wear Mapleton Mountie spirit wear, team wear, or red, white and blue.

House decorated with Mapleton Strong (WOIO)

The district cancelled their homecoming dance and all athletics until Oct. 4.

A scholarship has also been created in McKean’s memory. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.