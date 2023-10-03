2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nationwide emergency test alert to be conducted Wednesday on phones, radios, tv’s

(FEMA)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be a nationwide test on Wednesday of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA).

Both tests are scheduled to begin at 2:20p.m. ET.

The WEA test will be directed to all cell phones. The test message will either be in English or Spanish, depending on the language settings of the phone.

This will be third WEA nationwide test, but the second test to all cellular devices.

The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This will be the seventh nationwide EAS test.

Officials said the purpose of Wednesday’s test is to “ensure systems continue to be effective means of warning to the public about emergencies, particularly at the national level.”

