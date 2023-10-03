Northeast Ohio Weather: Another sunny and mild day ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine today and tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. Over 10 to 15 degrees above normal. The low temperatures tonight will dip into the 50s to around 60 degrees. A strong cold front approaches the area Thursday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky during the day. Showers develop west to east late in the day and Thursday night. The front itself passes through Friday. A blast of much cooler air builds in this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.