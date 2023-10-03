Stark County wife dies in motorcycle crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old Carrolton woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Paris Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said Zetta Bennett was a passenger and her husband, John, 68, was operating the Harley Davidson Road King.

According to troopers, around 5:45 p.m. John was westbound on State Route 172 at Robertsville Avenue, when he lost control on the edge of the pavement, throwing both him and his wife off the motorcycle.

Troopers said Zetta was wearing a helmet and protective boots at the time of the crash, while John was not wearing a helmet or protective gear.

Both victims were transported to Aultman Hospital. John was treated and released, but Zetta died from her injuries.

Troopers added alcohol and/or drug use is not considered to be a factor to the crash.

