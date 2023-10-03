2 Strong 4 Bullies
Terry Francona steps down as Cleveland Guardians manager

Tito leaves as franchise’s winningest manager
By Scott Piker
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians will have a new manager in the third base dugout at Progressive Field in 2024.

That person will have very big cleats to fill following the official news that Terry Francona steps down after eleven season.

Francona joined Guardians President Chris Antonetti to share the news Tuesday afternoon during an end of the season press conference with the Cleveland media.

‘Tito,’ as everybody calls Francona as a tribute to his late father, steps down as the Guardians winningest manager in franchise history.

Francona guided Cleveland to four American League Central division titles and the 2016 American League championship.

That 2016 team lost game seven of the World Series to the Chicago Cubs.

Cleveland made six American League playoff appearances during Francona’s tenure as manager.

Francona won American League manager three time as Cleveland’s manager, 2013, 2016 and 2022.

Tito finishes his time as Cleveland manager with a record of 921-757.

Health issues are the main reasons for Francona to step down as Cleveland’s manager. Several times Francona took a leave of absence during his tenure to address a variety of health issue.

During the press conference, Antonetti announced that Francona will have a role inside of the organization once the health issues are resolved.

The Guardians will look at candidates both inside and outside of the organization for its next manager.

Francona also won two World Series championships as the manager of the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

