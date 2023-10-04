29-year-old woman dies at Huron County rehab center, death under investigation

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - A local family is searching for answers after their loved one, 29-year-old Samantha Thompson, died at Praxis Landmark Recovery in Willard last week.

“We want to know what happened, we want to know the honest truth,” said Rebecca, Samantha’s mother.

“She was loving. She was an artist and a poet. She loved everything art,” said Rebecca.

Praxis Landmark Recovery helps people struggling with an addiction.

Samantha dealt with mental health issues and alcoholism. The family says she had no major health issues.

Samantha checked herself into the facility just before 5 p.m. She was dead less than 24 hours later.

“My thought at that point was that she had overdosed that’s what made sense to me,” said Rebecca. “However, I couldn’t believe that was the case. How was that possible? She was doing all the right things and making all the right choices.”

“We were buried in her belongings and we went through them. There is not a single thing in there that that suggests she was suicidal or contemplating using hard drugs. She had a small setback that evening and there was nothing wrong with her health,” said Rebecca.

Rebecca said the employees told her they checked on her daughter every 30 minutes.

“Eleven-thirty she was breathing and warm and at noon they went in to do their four-hour nursing assessment and she was found unresponsive.”

19 Investigates obtained a copy the incident report the facility submitted to the state regarding Samantha’s death.

It says the staff discovered Thompson around noon and began life saving measures while calling an ambulance.

EMS and police arrived 12 minutes later, continuing resuscitative efforts.

They took her to the hospital at 12:28. It also states the staff didn’t find any illicit contraband in her room.

According to Rebecca, a detective said her daughter was already in a state of rigor mortis before she left Praxis.

“They called EMT and they arrived on site and they were pretty confused because she had rigor,” said Rebecca.

Rigor mortis is the stiffening of the joints and muscles of a body a few hours after death. The National Library of Medicine says rigor mortis appears approximately two hours after someone dies.

The Thompson family believes the employees were not checking on Samantha as they documented.

“We believe that lied to us saying that she was fine, everything was good. It couldn’t been. The rigor really hit us hard,” said David, Samantha’s father.

“Regardless of the cause of death, she was not given the level of care, she could have been resuscitated, possibly, we will never know if she had been seen as these people documented that they had, it would have not been a death,” said Rebecca.

Thompson’s cause of death is still pending.

19 Investigates has confirmed the Willard police department is investigating her death. However, the chief of police declined an interview.

We stopped by the Willard site hoping to get more information about her death, but they had no comment.

Former patients, their families and even workers told 19 news these Praxis centers do more harm than help.

They’re concerned about the lack of care, treatment and the unfortunate deaths.

It’s a similar story in Indiana where there are several of these centers there, too.

The Joseph County Coroner’s Office confirmed three deaths in July within one week at the South Bend site, also a suicide death.

Nine former patients collectively filed a lawsuit.

Documents show on several occasions, employees failed to adequately supervise their patients including allegedly failing to prescribe medication, do welfare checks and feed patients. The state suspended licensing at three centers in Indiana.

19 Investigates reached out to Landmark’s corporate office about Thompson’s death. We are waiting to hear back

Samantha’s family believes she had a similar experience as other patients in Indiana.

“It’s neglect, substandard care, I don’t know if it’s inadequately trained staff, lazy staff, bad management,” said Rebecca.

“They are focused on greed and money. She was a Medicaid recipient. They needed beds. They just loss all those beds in Indiana. They admitted her when they shouldn’t have and they didn’t take care of her as they needed too,” said Rebecca.

The Huron County Coroner said the toxicology and final autopsy results are still pending in determining Thompson’s death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The coroner tells 19 Investigates in an email:

“At this time there some inconsistencies between when she was found, and when she was last felt to be alive which is also under investigation.”

