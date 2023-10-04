Akron mom pleads guilty to crash which killed her son, nephew

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron mom who caused a crash that killed her son and nephew in 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Tynicka Allen pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of endangering children.

Akron police said the crash happened on Oct. 6, 2022 while Allen was in a funeral procession.

Allen crashed into another car in the procession on South Arlington Street, near 6th Avenue.

The victims were ages 12 and six.

Allen will be sentenced on Nov. 8.

