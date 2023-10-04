2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Akron mom pleads guilty to crash which killed her son, nephew

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron mom who caused a crash that killed her son and nephew in 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Tynicka Allen pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of endangering children.

Akron police said the crash happened on Oct. 6, 2022 while Allen was in a funeral procession.

Allen crashed into another car in the procession on South Arlington Street, near 6th Avenue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition

The victims were ages 12 and six.

Allen will be sentenced on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Pliers used in jail attack
Lorain County Jail inmate stabs another inmate with a pair of stolen pliers, deputies say
Andrew Berry
‘Total loss’: Twinsburg park playground catches fire twice in 2 weeks
‘Total loss’: Twinsburg park playground catches fire twice in less than month
Khaalis Ricardo Miller
Sentencing for man who broke into Cleveland home after asking for help with his car