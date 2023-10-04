Akron woman faces criminal charges for deadly drunk driving accident
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal accident last month.
Akron police charged Sherrod Oliver, 35, with aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI, driving under suspension, reckless operation, and failure to control.
According to police, Oliver was driving when she lost control of her car attempting to negotiate a curve in the 1800 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 14.
When Oliver’s car went off the road, she struck a tree on the vehicle’s passenger side. Her car then slid and hit a second tree head-on, police said.
Oliver was treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
The front seat passenger, a 48-year-old woman, died from her injuries.
Oliver is currently locked up at the Summit County Jail.
