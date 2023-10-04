2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron woman faces criminal charges for deadly drunk driving accident

(Source: KNOE)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal accident last month.

Akron police charged Sherrod Oliver, 35, with aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI, driving under suspension, reckless operation, and failure to control.

Sherrod Oliver
Sherrod Oliver(Bingel, Julia | (Source: Summit County Sheriff))

According to police, Oliver was driving when she lost control of her car attempting to negotiate a curve in the 1800 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 14.

When Oliver’s car went off the road, she struck a tree on the vehicle’s passenger side. Her car then slid and hit a second tree head-on, police said.

Oliver was treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

The front seat passenger, a 48-year-old woman, died from her injuries.

Oliver is currently locked up at the Summit County Jail.

