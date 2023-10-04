2 Strong 4 Bullies
Andrew Berry on Deshaun Watson: ‘We don’t view it as a long term injury’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Berry, in his annual bye week state-of-the-team press conference, said he doesn’t expect Deshaun Watson’s shoulder injury to be a significant problem this season.

Berry, the Browns executive VP of football operations, also said one of the biggest reasons for the team’s 2-2 start is turnovers.

“We’ve turned the ball over ten times this season and we’ve lost the turnover battle in all four games that we’ve played this year,” he said, “and quite honestly, that’s not a sustainable way to win football games in the NFL. So that’s really the first thing that we have to get corrected.”

The Browns next game is Sunday Oct. 15 at home against San Francisco.

