Multiple people have been shot on campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say

Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following a report of shots being fired on or near campus. (Source: WBFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically Black university. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesperson Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place.

At the scene Tuesday night, officers were blocking off the south entrance to campus near dorm buildings while a police helicopter circled overhead.

Ish Sargent, 20, who lives nearby, said she and her friends came outside when they heard the helicopter. They didn’t hear gunshots. Sargent said she doesn’t usually worry about gun violence in the area.

“At a school though, that’s crazy,” she said. “People just out here shooting.”

The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

The shooting happened amid a week of activities ahead of the school’s homecoming game on Saturday. The coronation of Mister & Miss Morgan State was scheduled for Tuesday night at the Murphy Fine Arts Center, one of the areas the school urged people to avoid after the shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

