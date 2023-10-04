Cleveland Heights awarded $300,000 in grant funding

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Federal Bureau of Justice Assistance awarded Cleveland Heights a $300,000 grant to combat youth violence, something it hopes to use to bring the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance into the city.

“So I’ve been working since 2020, to get a contract with the Peacemakers Alliance,” said Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren. “That $300,000 will go a long way towards bringing that violence interruption into Cleveland Heights.”

The Cleveland organization uses community engagement to try and get ahead of crime, disrupting disputes and encouraging outcomes that do not end in violence.

The non-profit’s website says there are 450 participants and 24 after-school programs.

Cleveland Heights was awarded the grant, and the mayor hopes to use the money to fuel a two to three-year deal to partner with the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance.

Seren explained establishing such a program would reach 15 to 25-year-olds and require another $250,000 from Cleveland Heights, something that would require the approval of the city council.

He adds the addition of the partnership would make a huge impact on the area and curbing violent crime before it happens by discouraging things like retaliation or revenge, although it is a hard impact to track or quantify.

“It is very difficult to gauge the counterfactual; what would have happened had they not been there, it’s very difficult,” said Seren. “But what we do know on an individual basis, their success is measured in the lack of a retaliatory event.”

The mayor says there is no a set date or meeting in which the city council will address the proposed partnership.

