Cleveland man arrested following Parma police chase

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from Parma police as well as possessing a stolen handgun and felony drugs.

According to police, Wednesday morning around 1:12 a.m. an officer pulled over a red GMC driving on Brookpark Road for an equipment violation.

The officer reported smelling marijuana coming from inside the car when he approached it, and after asking, said the driver willing showed him a small bag of marijuana.

Police said the officer asked the man to exit the car, and he refused and fled the scene on Brookview Boulevard to State Road.

The man sped northbound on State Road into Cleveland, police said, continuing to Pearl Road, where the officer saw the GMC get into a four car accident.

The other three cars involved were parked on the road, according to police. Two were unoccupied and one containing one person who did not report any injuries.

After the accident, police said the man ran westbound across Pearl Road, throwing something later found to be a loaded magazine containing live .380 caliber rounds.

The officer reported catching up with the man and seeing him reaching at his waistband before throwing another item, later found to be a firearm.

The man was tackled to the ground and placed under arrest, police said.

According to police, the man was taken to Metro Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He was later identified as Amos Lavon Travis, 48, of Cleveland.

Travis has been charged with failure to comply, according to police, and will face additional charges that will later be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

The handgun found on the scene was previously reported stolen out of Cleveland, and felony drugs were also found on his person.

