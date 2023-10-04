Cleveland police search for missing 9-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public to help in their search for 9-year-old Ayonna Jemison.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said Ayonna went missing from the city’s Old Brooklyn Neighborhood.

She was last seen wearing a gray top with pineapple print, blue leggings and a rose-gold chain with a rose pendant on it. Her hair is in braids with white beads.

Anyone with information on where Ayonna may be is asked to call Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234.

