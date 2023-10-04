Cleveland Police shut down stolen car with help from OnStar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Monday morning, a woman called Cleveland Police saying her car had been stolen.

She quickly told officers that she activated her OnStar features in her SUV. This quick thinking helped police track down the vehicle and stop it before they even arrived on scene.

“Upon receiving that information, the officers were able to communicate through OnStar, which helped us identify the locations of this vehicle,” said Sergeant Diaz, Public Information Officer for Cleveland Division Police.

With assistance of OnStar, officers were able to shut down the car on West 20th Street and Hood Avenue.

“They are able to completely deactivate the car, slow it down almost to a stop to where officers can get to the location and arrest the individuals responsible for it,” said Sergeant Diaz.

He said this isn’t the first time that Cleveland Police have been able to use OnStar’s program to track down a suspect or a stolen vehicle.

“When we have information that the vehicles are equipped with OnStar, our officers are approved through their supervisor to get the activation. The contact is made through the person with the OnStar account and we have used this in various occasions,” said Sergeant Diaz.

Sergeant Diaz said the department is constantly looking for resources to better serve the community.

“The goal at the end of all this is an affective arrest, but doing it safely and I think that is the important part,” said Sergeant Diaz.

