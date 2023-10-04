2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deep, dark secret: Podcast reveals new details in Bryon Macron’s mysterious death

The latest episode of Dark Side of the Land is streaming now on all major podcast platforms.
Dark Side of the Land takes listeners inside the investigation into the mysterious death of Bryon Macron.
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did a local township trustee stage his own death?

Was he murdered?

It’s a secret Bryon Macron took to the grave.

In the latest episode of the 19 News true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, anchor Nichole Vrsansky takes listeners inside the investigation as Victoria Macron reveals new information in her husband’s mysterious death.

“Deep, Dark Secret: What Happened to Bryon Macron?” is available on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Be sure to subscribe to Dark Side of the Land to hear the latest episodes from Season 4, as well as past podcast episodes.

