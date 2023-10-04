Hazmat: Cleveland chemical spill shuts down West Side street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hazmat crews are at the scene working to clean a chemical spill in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood on Tuesday night, firefighters confirmed.

Cleveland Fire said firefighters and Cleveland police officers have shut down West 110th Street from Western Avenue to Berea Road as of 10:16 p.m.

Firefighters confirmed no injuries have been reported, and no residential evacuations are required.

However, motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the chemical spill, what chemicals spilled, and where the chemicals spilled out of, is unknown at this time.

