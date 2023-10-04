Judge dismisses charges against Cleveland police detective

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Municipal Court judge dismissed the criminal charges against a detective in the Cleveland Police Department’s Gang Impact Unit Wednesday morning.

Kevin Warnock was charged with assault and dereliction of duty.

The charges stemmed from an incident on June 15, 2021.

Kevin Warnock (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Warnock joined the Cleveland Police Department in 2012.

