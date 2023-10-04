2 Strong 4 Bullies
Judge dismisses charges against Cleveland police detective

(Vic Gideon)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Municipal Court judge dismissed the criminal charges against a detective in the Cleveland Police Department’s Gang Impact Unit Wednesday morning.

Kevin Warnock was charged with assault and dereliction of duty.

The charges stemmed from an incident on June 15, 2021.

Kevin Warnock
Kevin Warnock(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Warnock joined the Cleveland Police Department in 2012.

