Legacy Village shopping center up for sale

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - The landmark mixed-use upscale retail, fine dining, hotel, and office center located in Lyndhurst is now on the market itself.

Legacy Village on Cedar Road, which opened in 2003, is listed by commercial real estate company CBRE.

First Interstate Properties, LTD. currently owns Legacy Village, along with other expansive retail spaces like Avon Commons, Steelyard Commons, and Willoughby Commons.

The asking price for the premier lifestyle center has not yet been made public.

However, the listing shows not only the current notable retailers like Arhaus, Crate & Barrel, J. Crew Factory, L.L. Bean, Lilly Pulitzer, Nordstrom Rack, and White House/Black Market, but also the proposed development projects.

Development Parcel 1 on One Blossom Way proposes a 219 unit apartment building with retail space, while Development Parcel 2 in Legacy West proposes transforming the empty parking lot next to Dick’s Sporting Goods into a 187 unit apartment building.

[ Click here to view details on the proposals ]

It is unknown how the sale of Legacy Village impacts the development of these construction proposals.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.