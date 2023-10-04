2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Legacy Village shopping center up for sale

Legacy Village (Google Maps)
Legacy Village (Google Maps)(Google Maps)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - The landmark mixed-use upscale retail, fine dining, hotel, and office center located in Lyndhurst is now on the market itself.

Legacy Village on Cedar Road, which opened in 2003, is listed by commercial real estate company CBRE.

First Interstate Properties, LTD. currently owns Legacy Village, along with other expansive retail spaces like Avon Commons, Steelyard Commons, and Willoughby Commons.

The asking price for the premier lifestyle center has not yet been made public.

However, the listing shows not only the current notable retailers like Arhaus, Crate & Barrel, J. Crew Factory, L.L. Bean, Lilly Pulitzer, Nordstrom Rack, and White House/Black Market, but also the proposed development projects.

Development Parcel 1 on One Blossom Way proposes a 219 unit apartment building with retail space, while Development Parcel 2 in Legacy West proposes transforming the empty parking lot next to Dick’s Sporting Goods into a 187 unit apartment building.

[ Click here to view details on the proposals ]

It is unknown how the sale of Legacy Village impacts the development of these construction proposals.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

North High Brewing closes Ohio City location
‘Thanks for the memories, Cleveland’: North High Brewing closes Ohio City location
Cavs announce plans for new performance center in Downtown Cleveland
Cavs announce plans for new performance center in Downtown Cleveland
Inside look at major renovation of Nighttown in Cleveland Heights
Nighttown in Cleveland Heights to reopen Nov. 6 after major renovation
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon in Ohio to hire 15,000 employees ahead of holidays