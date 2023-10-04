Lorain County Jail inmate stabs another inmate with a pair of stolen pliers, deputies say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate at the Lorain County Jail was stabbed in the head, neck, and abdominal area by another inmate, according to Lorain County Sheriff deputies.

Detective Lieutenant Robert Vansant Jr. said Eddie Ortiz, 31, stole a pair of needle nose pliers from maintenance personnel who were in the pod working on a cell sink several days prior to the incident.

Ortiz then allegedly sharpened the tips using the concrete surface before attacking a fellow inmate on Oct. 2.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Ortiz is charged with felonious assault, attempt to commit murder, illegal conveyance, and possessing criminal tools.

He was arraigned in Elyria Municipal Court on Wednesday and his bond was set at $160,000.

