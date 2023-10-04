Man dies after being shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man died after being shot on the city’s East side Tuesday morning.

Cleveland police were called out to the area of E. 132nd Street and Byron Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and remains on the loose.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Roosevelt Boone.

