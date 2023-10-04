Motorcyclist dies in Summit County head-on crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old East Canton man died after his motorcycle was hit-on by a pick-up truck in New Franklin.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 12:24 p.m. on Oct. 3 on State Route 93, just south of Swigart Road.

According to troopers, the driver of a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck went left of center to avoid hitting another Chevy Silverado that was slowing down for traffic.

After going left of center, the driver struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was northbound on SR 93.

The operator of the motorcycle, Joseph Kostka, and his passenger, Kathleen Kostka, were thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a local hospital.

Joseph died from his injuries.

Kathleen remains hospitalized in serious condition, said troopers.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs are not suspects to be a factor in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.

