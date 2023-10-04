2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets, where there was a heavy police presence for much of the afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said a preliminary investigation indicates “some of the victims were on a bus that was passing through the area.”

Some witnesses said they believed some of the shots were fired inside a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus, which remained on the scene until 3 p.m.

Boyd McCray of Chicopee, Massachusetts, said he was waiting to catch a different bus to Chicopee before everything happened.

“I heard about eight shots,” McCray said. “I was standing on the street, waiting on the bus, and I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, then I saw one police coming down and then I saw about a thousand more come after that.”

There’s no word yet from police on a suspect or suspects and there’s no further information on the victims at this time.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Sentencing for man who broke into Cleveland home after asking for help with his car
Sentencing for man who broke into Cleveland home after asking for help with his car
‘They don’t care about patients’: Local man shares experience at Praxis Landmark Recovery
‘They don’t care about patients’: Local man shares experience at Praxis Landmark Recovery
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos
Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man built pool for neighborhood kids at 94 years old. See the special way they celebrated his 100th birthday