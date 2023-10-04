2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

‘My name is Lewis’: Giant pumpkin Halloween decoration goes viral for catchphrase

Lewis, a giant talking pumpkin decoration, has gone viral for insisting he is not a...
Lewis, a giant talking pumpkin decoration, has gone viral for insisting he is not a jack-o'-lantern.(CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This Halloween’s hottest new lawn decoration may be the tall pumpkin creature on sale at Target that insists it is not a jack-o’-lantern.

Fans are so obsessed with the creature’s catchphrase that the product is becoming hard to find.

The supply has become dry as a bone for the 8-foot-tall talking pumpkin named Lewis.

He’s sold out at most stores despite costing $180.

All Lewis does is say a few canned lines. But there’s something about his catch-phrase that has mesmerized the masses.

“I am not a jack-o’-lantern. My name is Lewis,” he says.

Ever since he went viral on TikTok, fans have made pilgrimages to the store to shoot videos of themselves with Lewis.

Even though the popular 12-foot tall skeleton dwarfs him, Lewis gets five-star reviews, even from owners who admit “he’s kind of flimsy.”

Either way, Lewis seems to have heads spinning faster than the girl in “The Exorcist.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,...
House is left paralyzed as divided Republicans search for new leader after McCarthy’s ouster
Veterans, service members susceptible to PACT Act fraud, survey finds
Veterans, service members susceptible to PACT Act fraud, survey finds
Veterans, service members susceptible to PACT Act fraud, survey finds
This image shows the new Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by $100
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden suggests he has path around Congress to get more aid to Ukraine, says he plans major speech