Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm today; rain arrives later tomorrow

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another warm day with afternoon temperatures surging into the 80s. You’ll notice some high clouds start to roll in this afternoon from the west. It’ll be warm tonight as well. Overnight temperatures will not get out of the 60s. A strong cold front will track through the area on Friday. It’ll be a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with showers developing from west to east later in the afternoon. High temperatures around 80 degrees. The highest chance of rain is Thursday night. A few spots will see around one inch of rain by Friday morning. Expect scattered showers Friday with the cold front itself rolling through. A major cool down and lake effect showers for the weekend.

