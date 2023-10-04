October 3: A Double Play of Endings in Cleveland Baseball

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can call it a game ending double play.

October 3 is the date when two eras in Cleveland baseball can say ballgame over.

In 2023, the winningest manager in Cleveland Indians/Guardians history, Terry Francona stepped down.

30-years earlier, the final baseball game at old Cleveland Municipal Stadium on the shores of Lake Erie was played.

The Indians lost to the Chicago White Sox on that afternoon, but the memories and good byes made that day live on.

October 3, 1993: Thanks For The Memories⚾️

3⃣0⃣ yrs ago today #ForTheLand play 4,197th & final game at venerable Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

72,390 fans on hand for Tribe L.

Nagy starts, Sam Horn at DH, Mark Lewis final out. Hometown hero Bob Hope sings goodbye #OnToGateway🏟️ pic.twitter.com/M9iYB3SDeM — Mr. Cleveland Sports (@MrCleveland_216) October 4, 2023

The Indians starting lineup that day included Kenny Lofton, Jim Thome and Albert Belle. Charles Nagy was the starting pitcher. Manny Ramirez entered the game as a pinch runner.

All of those guys and others helped the Indians begin the run of division championships and World Series appearances the rest of decade.

Cleveland legend Bob Hope sang good bye following the game as part of a farewell ceremony.

The franchise moved from the lakefront up East Ninth street to the new Gateway complex and made then Jacob’s Field, now Progressive Field, the new and current home for Major League Baseball in Cleveland

The game was broadcast on WOIO’s current sister station WUAB Channel 43, now WUAB CW-43

Editor’s Note: WOIO and WUAB were owned by different broadcasting companies in 1993.

One date, three decades apart, the end of two eras in Cleveland baseball.

Could it happen again in 2053? Find out in 30-years.

