Sentencing for man who broke into Cleveland home after asking for help with his car

Khaalis Ricardo Miller is accused of breaking into a couple's home with the wife alone inside.
Khaalis Ricardo Miller(Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who broke into a Cleveland home after asking for help with his car, will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty Wednesday.

Khaalis Ricardo Miller pleaded guilty last month to burglary and assault for the May 5 crime.

Khaalis Ricardo Miller
Khaalis Ricardo Miller((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland police said Miller asked the couple for help jumping his car, then went back to the later and lured the husband outside.

Once the husband was outside, Miller allegedly ran into the home where the wife was and locked the door.

Caught on Camera: Cleveland man fights off burglar who entered house with wife inside

Police said the husband kicked in the door and fought him off.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

