Sports agent Leigh Steinberg: ‘Fair degree of hypocrisy’ from NFL on gambling

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Famed superagent Leigh Steinberg supports the NFL’s crackdown on player gambling but also said there’s “a fair degree of hypocrisy” from the league considering its various business interests in sports betting.

NFL and NFLPA are modifying its gambling policies. There now will be increased discipline for gambling on NFL games. Now a violation is one year, and two if a player bets on his own team.



Any game fixing will result in banishment.



Message from NFL-NFLPA: don’t bet on the NFL. pic.twitter.com/eCmEZoahBe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

Steinberg, 74, has represented the top pick in the NFL draft 8 times and has negotiated $3 billion worth of player contracts for big names including Troy Aikman, Steve Young and Patrick Mahomes.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.