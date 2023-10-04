2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sports agent Leigh Steinberg: ‘Fair degree of hypocrisy’ from NFL on gambling

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Famed superagent Leigh Steinberg supports the NFL’s crackdown on player gambling but also said there’s “a fair degree of hypocrisy” from the league considering its various business interests in sports betting.

Steinberg, 74, has represented the top pick in the NFL draft 8 times and has negotiated $3 billion worth of player contracts for big names including Troy Aikman, Steve Young and Patrick Mahomes.

