‘They don’t care about patients’: Local man shares experience at Praxis Landmark Recovery

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) -Former employees and patients are concerned the lack of care at Praxis Landmark Recovery. The company has several centers in at least 13 states. A young woman died at one of their Ohio facilities.

“I woke up in the hospital a couple hours later, didn’t know what was going on,” said Dakota Bolding.

Twenty-nine-year-old Bolding said he was left unconscious for nearly an hour.

“It took them 40 minutes just to call an ambulance for me,” said Bolding.

He was a bolding was a patient at Praxis Landmark Recovery in Euclid. It is a center for those battling an addiction. Bolding was addicted to heroin and fentanyl.

Three Landmark Recovery centers were in Indiana recently had their operating licenses revoked by the state.The shut down game after three patients at one of the facilities died within a week.

Twenty-nine-year-old Samantha Thompson battled an alcohol addiction. She died at the Willard site in Huron County on August 28 less than a day after she checked herself in following a relapse.

19 Investigates obtained a copy of the report Praxis submitted to the state after Thompson died. It says employees checked on her every 30 minutes before finding her unresponsive at noon.

“We believed they lied to us saying she was fine, everything was good. It couldn’t be,” said David Thompson. He is Samantha’s father.

Willard Police are investigating her death and cause of death is still pending. However, The Huron County Coroner’s office says there are some inconsistencies between when she was found and when she was last felt to be alive.

19 investigates looked into complaints about the Willard and Euclid Praxis facilities. Bolding says he spent 10 days at the Euclid rehab center earlier this year.

“I didn’t know nothing about the place. I looked online. It looked nice, but it is all fake. Fights in there everyday. They didn’t even have like basic necessities like toilet paper,” said Bolding. “If you are not well enough to get up and go to the nurse’s station and get your meds, you don’t get them at all.”

The executive director of the Euclid facility tells 19 Investigates he hasn’t heard any major complaints from patients.

“Our goal like I said is help patients get sober and stay that way and protect patients and staff, said Alvin Luster.

At the Willard site, multiple people have confirmed fentanyl, along with other drugs were in the building.

Employees denied that allegation.

In a Willard police incident report dating back to September 2022, a caller claimed he was the former property manager and he said drugs were being brought into the facility and there were also inappropriate relationships between staff and patients.

“I don’t know, something needs to be done about that place,” said Bolding.

Bolding is six months clean and working to get back on track. He never wants to go to a Praxis center again.

“They don’t care about the patients,” said Bolding.

The CEO of Praxis, Matt Boyle, sent 19 News a written statement about Samantha Thompson’s death:

“The patient in question showed no signs of rigor mortis at the time she left Praxis, as demonstrated by the fact that EMS transported her out of our building in a LUCAS machine, which a body in rigor mortis could not have been maneuvered in to. In fact, the patient was not pronounced dead until she was already at the hospital. The idea that she had rigor mortis likely comes from a clerical error in the county hospital’s records, which we have been told the coroner has corrected. Addiction is a serious disease, and virtually all patients arrive to our facilities with multiple, serious comorbidities. We do not yet know why the patient died, but we do know that we performed every assessment and welfare check required by our protocol, we searched her belongings upon admission and after the event to confirm no illicit drugs or alcohol were present, and we tested all patients in the building after the event to confirm there was no drug use happening in the building. Multiple outside investigations have reviewed all of these facts, including one by the state of Ohio.”

