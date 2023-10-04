2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Total loss’: Twinsburg park playground catches fire twice in 2 weeks

Caution tape now surrounds the once beloved community spot that flames melted before firefighters could even arrive.
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A Twinsburg Township playground is deemed a “total loss” after catching fire twice within two weeks, firefighters confirmed.

The Twinsburg Fire Department said they were called to the playground fire at the Twinsburg Heights Community Park at Rugby Street at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3.

When firefighters arrived, the fully-involved fire’s flames engulfing the playground was melting once beloved community spot, according to firefighters.

Firefighters confirmed that no one was hurt in the fire, and there was no one on the playground when first responders arrived.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal took statements from bystanders, but the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, said firefighters.

Firefighters said the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Twinsburg Township Service Department assisted with the investigation on scene.

The cause of the first fire has yet to be released.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

