University Circle police have new tool to manage people resisting arrest

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A new restraint device is changing the way University Circle police officers take people into custody who are resisting arrest.

University Circle Police Chief Thomas Wetzel said the tool is called BolaWrap.

The device shoots out an eight-foot Kevlar cord with entangling barbs that wrap around a person and prevents them from moving.

Once the officer has the suspect in custody, the cords will be cut off.

“This tool can be used in the field and is non-lethal and safe and is designed to help prevent injuries to our officers and to the people we deal with out on the streets people who are violently resisting,” said Chief Wetzel.

The officers will start using BolaWrap after they undergo training.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.