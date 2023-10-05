2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arraignment for 4th suspect charged in murder of 3-year-old Cleveland boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fourth suspect charged in the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of a three-year-old Cleveland boy is scheduled to be arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday.

Devonte Parker is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Luis Diaz.

The little boy was in his mother’s car on W. 66th Street near Denison Avenue when multiple shots were fired around 2:20 p.m.

Diaz was struck by a stray bullet and died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

His mother and an 11-month-old sibling were also in the vehicle, but they were not injured.

Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz(Bingel, Julia | (Source: GoFundme))

Parker, 28, was arrested by Cleveland police and U.S. Marshals on Monday, Oct. 2.

Cleveland police said Parker was also wanted for the May 21 murder of Jalen Dalton. He was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle on E. 75th Street.

Devonte Parker
Devonte Parker(Bingel, Julia | (Source: U.S. Marshals))

Two other adults, Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway, were arrested last weekend in connection with the murder of Diaz.

Davis, 34, is charged with aggravated murder and Treadway, 30, is charged with murder. They both pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday, Oct. 2.

Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway
Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

A 16-year-old boy is also in custody.

He appeared with his attorney in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Monday, Oct. 2 and denied the allegations.

He remains held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center and is scheduled back in court on Oct. 17.

