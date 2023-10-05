Body found in Strongsville park Saturday, Metroparks police investigating

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Metroparks police are investigating a body found Saturday in a remote area of a Strongsville park.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the body as 74-year-old Leroy E Johnston.

Information from the medical examiner says he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are investigating Johnston’s death as a homicide.

Medical examiner officials say the body was found in the area of Royalview Picnic area at Mill Stream Run Reservation.

