Body found in Strongsville park Saturday, Metroparks police investigating
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Metroparks police are investigating a body found Saturday in a remote area of a Strongsville park.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the body as 74-year-old Leroy E Johnston.
Information from the medical examiner says he died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police are investigating Johnston’s death as a homicide.
Medical examiner officials say the body was found in the area of Royalview Picnic area at Mill Stream Run Reservation.
