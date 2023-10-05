NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon police pursuit ended with a car flipped onto its roof and one of the occupants running away, leaving the other injured in the car, the North Lawrence Fire Department confirmed.

NLFD Public Information Ofc. B. Johnston said first responders were sent to the single-car crash at Lincoln Way and Alabama Avenue at 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 2.

First responders arrived to find the car on its roof as the result of a pursuit with Massillon police, according to Johnston.

Medics treated one of the occupants while police officers began searching for the second occupant who ran away from the scene, Johnston stated.

The occupant who was still on scene was taken to Aultman Orrville Hospital, said Johnston.

Johnston said the Lawrence Township - Canal Fulton Fire Department provided mutual aid for the use of their drone, which helped locate the second person involved.

Medics then took the second person to Aultman Canton Hospital, according to Johnston.

NLFD has no further information on the incident, Johnston stated.

Car flips in Massillon police pursuit, 1 runs away, leaves injured occupant, officer says (North Lawrence Fire Department)

Car flips in Massillon police pursuit, 1 runs away, leaves injured occupant, officer says (North Lawrence Fire Department)

Car flips in Massillon police pursuit, 1 runs away, leaves injured occupant, officer says (North Lawrence Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.