Cavs forward Caris LeVert: ‘I try to push it as much as I can’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cavs forward Caris LeVert, in his first full training camp with Cleveland, has worked hard on his conditioning to be ready for opening night.

“I try to push it as much as I can. Just because I know it’s super important to you know, build that foundation,” LeVert said Thursday after practice. “Get your conditioning in early. So that you know in the season eight, you’re not really worried about being tired. You’re kind of worried about it. I’m making the right reads getting your your touch together and things like that. It’s tougher when you’re fighting that conditioning game as well when the season starts, so I tried to push it out right now.”

Last season, LeVert was recovering from labrum surgery.

He signed a 2-year, $32 million contract to stay in Cleveland after last spring’s playoff loss to the Knicks.

LeVert and the Cavs begin preseason play Tuesday in Atlanta.

The season opener is Oct. 25 at Brooklyn.

