2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Cuyahoga County prosecutor: Have you seen this missing 17-year-old boy?

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County prosecutor and U.S. Marshals Service will join forces Thursday to bring awareness to the case of a missing 17-year-old boy.

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and U.S. Marshal Peter Elliot are asking for the public’s help in locating the child.

A press conference will take place at 2 p.m. 19 News will provide livestreaming coverage.

Officials have not yet released the name of the person missing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark

Latest News

1 person injured after chemical reaction inside Eastlake business
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s expansion project
Groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Distracted driving.
Fines for distracted driving to start Thursday in Ohio
Woman critically injured after being thrown nearly 80 feet in hit skip accident, Akron police say
Luis Diaz (Source; GoFundme)
4th suspect charged in murder of 3-year-old Cleveland boy refuses to appear in court