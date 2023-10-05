CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo accused of driving a stolen pickup truck and using the victim’s stolen credit card at a gas station in the Stockyards neighborhood are on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said the suspects were caught on camera driving the victim’s stolen gold Dodge Ram 1500 and using the victim’s stolen credit card at the Sunoco located at 6225 Storer Ave. at approximately 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Police said the truck and credit card were stolen from the area of West 123rd Street and Lorain Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m. on July 19, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Duo drive stolen truck, use victim’s stolen credit card at Cleveland gas station, police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this breaking and entering and grand theft motor vehicle, call Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-286748 with your tips.

