2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Duo drive stolen truck, use victim’s stolen credit card at Cleveland gas station, police say

Duo drive stolen truck, use victim’s stolen credit card at Cleveland gas station, police say
Duo drive stolen truck, use victim’s stolen credit card at Cleveland gas station, police say(Cleveland Division of Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo accused of driving a stolen pickup truck and using the victim’s stolen credit card at a gas station in the Stockyards neighborhood are on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said the suspects were caught on camera driving the victim’s stolen gold Dodge Ram 1500 and using the victim’s stolen credit card at the Sunoco located at 6225 Storer Ave. at approximately 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Police said the truck and credit card were stolen from the area of West 123rd Street and Lorain Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m. on July 19, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Duo drive stolen truck, use victim’s stolen credit card at Cleveland gas station, police say
Duo drive stolen truck, use victim’s stolen credit card at Cleveland gas station, police say(Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this breaking and entering and grand theft motor vehicle, call Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-286748 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

North Ridgeville High School
North Ridgeville High School ‘safe and secure’ after 2 reported threats on Oct. 4
The Metro Health Buckeye Health Center building houses offices for the non-profit organization.
Cleveland Heights awarded $300,000 in grant funding
Distracted driving.
Fines for distracted driving to start tomorrow in Ohio
Cleveland residents dealing with groundhog invasion
Cleveland residents dealing with groundhog invasion