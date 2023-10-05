Elyria murder suspect caught, arrested in Iowa
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police announced Thursday an arrest has been made in connection to the September 2 murder in the Chronicle Telegram parking lot.
Antoine Richardson was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Violent Fugitive Task Force in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Police say the 25-year-old will be extradited back to Lorain County.
Richardson was wanted in connection to the murder of Isael Rios in East Avenue in Elyria.
