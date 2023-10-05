2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Elyria murder suspect caught, arrested in Iowa

Antoine Richardson
Antoine Richardson(Source: Elyria Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police announced Thursday an arrest has been made in connection to the September 2 murder in the Chronicle Telegram parking lot.

Elyria police identify man fatally shot in newspaper parking lot

Antoine Richardson was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Violent Fugitive Task Force in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Police say the 25-year-old will be extradited back to Lorain County.

Richardson was wanted in connection to the murder of Isael Rios in East Avenue in Elyria.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark

Latest News

Source: Painesville Police
Painesville Police: 3 stabbed, 1 flown by helicopter to hospital
Futureland conference brings new entrepreneurship, technology to Cleveland
Futureland brings new entreprenuership, technology to Cleveland
Fines for distracted driving to start Thursday in Ohio
Fines for distracted driving to start Thursday in Ohio
Dr. Riley Williams on Nick Chubb