Euclid neighbors mourn teen killed by gun violence, police boost patrols to stop crime

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors, family, and friends of 16-year-old Keshaun Lamar gathered for a balloon release in Euclid Wednesday night.

Lamar was fatally shot by another teen Sunday morning.

“Very tragic, heartbreaking,” Lamar’s neighbor, Latrice Storey said. “I watched him grow up.”

This community is heartbroken and they are tired of losing kids to gun violence.

“They’ve lost their lives or they in jail due to gun violence. A lot of teens,” neighbor JuQuita George said. “It’s time to really crack down on these guns.”

Euclid Police said they are boosting patrols in crime hotspots and they have taken more than 200 guns off the streets, this year.

“Aggressively and proactively going after firearms and drug offenses,” Chief Scott Meyer said. “We’re seizing record numbers of firearms and many of those firearms are being seized from juveniles.”

Captain Mitch Houser said the department has had success with recruitment efforts.

The department recently hired nearly a dozen more officers.

“That 11 officers brings our total numbers up to 105 and that’s a good number,” Houser said. “Officers retire and we continue to rehire.”

The department said to help stop crime parents need to be more involved with their children’s lives.

“It’s easy to beat up on the justice system. I know, I’m kind of part of it and it’s easy for me to take shots and say there’s nothing going on downtown at the juvenile courts,” Houser said. “But, I think it’s more important to understand that these kids are not being raised correctly.”

Storey agreed that parents are crucial in keeping kids away from criminal behavior.

“It really matters because a lot of families don’t have a father in the household, moms out doing whatever,” Storey said. “We just need to come together and stand strong and focus on these kids at this time.”

George said accountability is also important for these kids, so more lives aren’t lost to gun violence.

“You hate to see them in jail, but they need to be reprimanded,” George said.

