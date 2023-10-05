Former mayor of North Royalton charged with OVI after leading police on a short pursuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What began as a routine traffic stop turned into a brief high-speed chase, crash and arrest. So, who’s the suspect? A former Northeast Ohio Mayor.

66-year-old Cathy Luks, a former Mayor of North Royalton was pulled over by Parma Police for a routine traffic stop on Pearl and Broadway, early Wednesday afternoon.

But, as the Parma patrol officer tried to explain to Luks why he was stopping her she appeared disoriented and uncooperative.

The officer asked Luks to pull into a parking lot for safety. But, she said no, and then she said why? The police officer said, “Because you’re going 43 in a 25, and your plates are expired.”

The North Royalton woman also could not produce her driver’s license. Instead, she appears to have ignored officers commands, rolled up her window, and sped off.

On Parma Police bodycam video you can see the officer run to his cruiser, throw on his lights and siren, and chase Luks at speeds up to 65 miles per hour.

But, the high-speed pursuit from Parma into Cleveland was short-lived, when Luks lost control of her vehicle, jumped a curb, and crashed into a tow truck.

As Luks is ordered out of her car, handcuffed, and placed in the back of a police cruiser, she says to officers, “You know what? I was the Mayor of the City of North Royalton. I have been used by men.”

Cathy Luks’ charges include speeding, an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and an expired plate. A county grand jury will also determine whether Luks should face a felony charge of failure to comply.

Luks served as North Royalton’s Mayor from 1999 to 2007.

