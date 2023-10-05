2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gotta paint ‘em all: Pokémon creates a new exhibit at the Van Gogh Museum

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – Pokémon is partnering with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to teach kids about the works of one of the most famous Dutch artists.

A number of Pokémon-themed exhibits will run at the museum as part of the museum’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

A museum spokeswoman said the collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent Van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way.

One activity teaches visitors how to draw Pikachu, the yellow character that is one of the most recognizable faces of the Pokémon brand.

Another activity lays out the connection between Van Gogh and Japanese art and culture which had a profound impact on his art and world view.

The collaboration starts Thursday and runs until Jan. 7.

A regular ticket to the museum is required for entry.

