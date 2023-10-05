CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City, state and county officials will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon.

The President & CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Greg Harris, will also be in attendance.

Several musicians have also been invited to the ceremony; including, 1992 Inductee, Sam Moore of Sam & Dave, 1995 Inductee, Martha Reeves of Martha & the Vandellas, 1998 Inductee, Michelle Phillips of The Mamas and the Papas, and 2021 Inductee, Charlotte Caffey, of The Go-Go’s.

Moore was also at the original groundbreaking ceremony.

The planned expansion will allow the museum to have the ability for the following:

Large-scale traveling exhibits

Indoor concerts, private events, community events, and educational programs

On-site research center and learning lab

Restructured offices

Lakefront activations

