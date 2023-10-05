2 Strong 4 Bullies
Groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s expansion project
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s expansion project(Source: PAU/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City, state and county officials will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon.

The President & CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Greg Harris, will also be in attendance.

Several musicians have also been invited to the ceremony; including, 1992 Inductee, Sam Moore of Sam & Dave, 1995 Inductee, Martha Reeves of Martha & the Vandellas, 1998 Inductee, Michelle Phillips of The Mamas and the Papas, and 2021 Inductee, Charlotte Caffey, of The Go-Go’s.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s expansion project approved by Cleveland Planning Commission

Moore was also at the original groundbreaking ceremony.

The planned expansion will allow the museum to have the ability for the following:

  • Large-scale traveling exhibits
  • Indoor concerts, private events, community events, and educational programs
  • On-site research center and learning lab
  • Restructured offices
  • Lakefront activations

