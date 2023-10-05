NFL agent Leigh Steinberg: ‘Deshaun Watson strikes me as a very competitive person’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans may have found it odd that QB Deshaun Watson was medically cleared to play Sunday against Baltimore but sat the game out.

However, long-time NFL agent Leigh Steinberg told 19 News that players know their bodies best and should be trusted to make that decision.

Watson and the Browns have this Sunday off, then return to action Oct. 15 at home against San Francisco.

#Browns Deshaun Watson with couple throws before he stopped. pic.twitter.com/ZazFtq3Giu — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 29, 2023

