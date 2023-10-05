North Ridgeville High School ‘safe and secure’ after 2 reported threats on Oct. 4

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department confirmed that “all students are safe and secure” after two separate threats were reported on Wednesday.

NRPD said at approximately 12:23 p.m. on Oct. 4, the department was made aware of a threatening message a North Ridgeville High School student received through Snapchat.

Officers immediately responded to the school and ensured that students and staff were safe and secure, NRPD stated.

The investigation led detectives to identify an Amherst juvenile as the person who sent the message, according to NRPD.

NRPD said detectives talked to the juvenile and his parents, and determined there was no active nor intended.

That was the second reported threat to North Ridgeville High School on Wednesday.

At 9:16 a.m., NRPD said it was aware of reported threats regarding North Ridgeville High School, and were actively investigating the source.

Even at that point in the investigation, NRPD confirmed “nothing credible found to substantiate that students are in any danger,” so the school day was continued as normal.

“This was a misunderstanding which stemmed from an individual who voiced concern that the FEMA alert, scheduled for today, would cause issues with the 911 system and leave our schools vulnerable,” NRPD explained.

However, NRPD said it maintained the increased officer presence at the schools throughout the day “in the interest of safety.”

The two unfounded threats were not related, according to NRPD.

“Faculty, students, and their parents can rest assured that their safety is a top priority to North Ridgeville Police Department,” NRPD stated.

