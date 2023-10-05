2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Ridgeville man pleads for help amid cat waste problem

By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is pleading for his neighbors to stop feeding stray cats as he cleans his yard of animal waste.

“I’ve filled a five-and-a-half-gallon bucket up, just from my yard alone,” said Jason Bock.

The North Ridgeville native says he has dealt with the issue of huge amounts of animal waste for nearly a decade and believes people in the neighborhood are feeding feral cats.

“City hall, I’ve contacted them; the building department was down here and inspected my yard, board of health as well, they were down here as well, and they said there was no defecation in my yard,” said Bock. “But there are other folks, like you asked, just continuing to feed.”

He says it attracts other animals, including Raccoons and Skunks.

He says the smell can be overwhelming.

“I put my mom into a car over here in my driveway, started the car up, and the smell of urine, it was so bad she threw up,” said Bock.

The North Ridgeville police department says it handles animal complaints and concerns for the city, adding feeding feral cats is a violation.

But proof must be provided.

The mayor’s office says Bock has reached out, and city officials are aware of the situation.

As Bock awaits some type of resolution, he has a plea for whoever is feeding the cats.

“Just stop, you’re destroying the neighborhood,” said Bock.

Bock believes at times, over a dozen cats were in the area.

