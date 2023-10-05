2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storms later this afternoon

19 First Alert Weather Day Gif
19 First Alert Weather Day Gif(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front is tracking through Minnesota and Iowa early this morning. It will roll through our area tomorrow. A surge of moisture in advance of it will bring a round of rain and storms later this afternoon and tonight. It’ll be mild today with many around 80 degrees for a high. Scattered showers tomorrow with the cold front. A major pattern flip takes place this weekend. Much cooler air settles into Ohio. Expect a windy and cool Saturday. Scattered lake effect showers in the area. There could be some thunder with some of these showers. A west wind Saturday will gust over 30 mph at times. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. More lake effect showers Saturday night and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast Oct. 4, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast Oct. 4, 2023
80 to 85 degrees later this afternoon.
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns tomorrow evening; turning cold this weekend
19 News 5:30-6 a.m. (syncbak)
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm today; rain arrives later tomorrow
19 First Alert Forecast Oct. 3, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast Oct. 3, 2023