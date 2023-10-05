Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storms later this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front is tracking through Minnesota and Iowa early this morning. It will roll through our area tomorrow. A surge of moisture in advance of it will bring a round of rain and storms later this afternoon and tonight. It’ll be mild today with many around 80 degrees for a high. Scattered showers tomorrow with the cold front. A major pattern flip takes place this weekend. Much cooler air settles into Ohio. Expect a windy and cool Saturday. Scattered lake effect showers in the area. There could be some thunder with some of these showers. A west wind Saturday will gust over 30 mph at times. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. More lake effect showers Saturday night and Sunday.

