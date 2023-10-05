Olmsted Falls K9 has emergency surgery

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The K9 for the Olmsted Falls Police Department had emergency surgery Wednesday evening and had to have his spleen removed, according to a Facebook post from the Olmsted Falls police.

K9 Gauge was at home when K9 Officer Dan Daugherty’s son, Nathan, noticed he was acting strange.

K9 Gauge (Bingel, Julia | (Source: Olmsted Falls police))

According to police, Officer Daugherty immediately put Gauge in his cruiser and rushed him to an animal hospital, the Animal Clinic Northview in North Ridgeville.

Once at the clinic, the veterinarian determined Gauge’s stomach had flipped and caused bloat, which is a life-threatening condition and can result in death in as little as one to two hours.

Gauge is now recovering from the operation and will spend the next few days at Animal Clinic Northview.

If everything goes well, police said Gauge could return to work in a few weeks.

“The relationship between a K9 Officer and their K9 is incredibly special and goes beyond just the officer and the K9. The officer’s family is just as important to the care and management of a K9 as the officer. Officer Daugherty’s family loves and helps take care of Gauge. This is the exact reason why Officer Daugherty’s son knew that something was wrong,” posted Olmsted Falls police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.