2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Olmsted Falls K9 has emergency surgery

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The K9 for the Olmsted Falls Police Department had emergency surgery Wednesday evening and had to have his spleen removed, according to a Facebook post from the Olmsted Falls police.

K9 Gauge was at home when K9 Officer Dan Daugherty’s son, Nathan, noticed he was acting strange.

K9 Gauge
K9 Gauge(Bingel, Julia | (Source: Olmsted Falls police))

According to police, Officer Daugherty immediately put Gauge in his cruiser and rushed him to an animal hospital, the Animal Clinic Northview in North Ridgeville.

Once at the clinic, the veterinarian determined Gauge’s stomach had flipped and caused bloat, which is a life-threatening condition and can result in death in as little as one to two hours.

Gauge is now recovering from the operation and will spend the next few days at Animal Clinic Northview.

If everything goes well, police said Gauge could return to work in a few weeks.

“The relationship between a K9 Officer and their K9 is incredibly special and goes beyond just the officer and the K9. The officer’s family is just as important to the care and management of a K9 as the officer. Officer Daugherty’s family loves and helps take care of Gauge. This is the exact reason why Officer Daugherty’s son knew that something was wrong,” posted Olmsted Falls police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark

Latest News

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s expansion project
Groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Luis Diaz (Source; GoFundme)
4th suspect charged in murder of 3-year-old Cleveland boy refuses to appear in court
1 person injured after chemical reaction inside Eastlake business
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Cuyahoga County prosecutor: Have you seen this missing 17-year-old boy?