Orthopedic surgeon: ‘It’s gonna be a challenge” for Nick Chubb to return from knee injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Riley Williams, orthopedic surgeon in the Sports Medicine Institute at HSS specializing in knee, shoulder and elbow surgery, says a return to form by Nick Chubb after knee surgeries will be difficult.

Dr. Williams, Head Team Orthopedic Surgeon for the Brooklyn Nets (NBA), New York Liberty (WNBA), and the New York Red Bulls (MLS), says the Browns running back is looking at a 6-to-9 month rehab at best.

Chubb had surgery last week on his MCL but still needs another surgery for his ACL; both were injured Sep. 18 in the Monday night loss at Pittsburgh.

Chubb, 27, has one year remaining on his Browns contract at a cap hit of $15.8 million.

Cleveland would incur a dead cap charge of $4 million by releasing him.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.