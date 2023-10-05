2 Strong 4 Bullies
Painesville Police: 3 stabbed, 1 flown by helicopter to hospital

Source: Painesville Police
By Noelle Haynes
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville Police are asking for information after three people were stabbed late Wednesday night.

Painesville police say they were called to the 150 block of E. Prospect Street just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

A 27-year-old man had a deep cut in the left side of his head; a 57-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen; and another 57-year-old man was stabbed to the chest, the release says.

The man with the chest wound was rushed to the hospital, then flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Cleveland. The other victims were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask those with information call PPD at 440-392-5840.

