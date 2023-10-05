Trial underway for man accused in 2022 Cuyahoga Falls murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the man accused of a deadly shooting in Cuyahoga Falls in 2022 is underway in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael.

Deair Johnson’s trial began on Sept. 28. Closing arguments were expected to take place Thursday, Oct. 5.

Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson murdered Giovanni Stanford, 23, on May 26, 2022.

Stanford was shot and killed inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Forest Glen Dr.

A woman was also shot, but survived.

The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Johnson in August 2022.

Two other men are also charged in connection with the homicide.

Durell McDowell is charged with obstructing justice and Jameir McDowell is charged with murder, felonious assault, and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing on Oct. 12.

